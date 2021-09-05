Sunday, Sep 05, 2021 | Last Update : 11:39 AM IST

  India   Politics  05 Sep 2021  Bhowanipore bypolls to be held on Sept 30 in face of constitutional crisis
India, Politics

Bhowanipore bypolls to be held on Sept 30 in face of constitutional crisis

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI AND PRANMOY BRAHMACHARY
Published : Sep 5, 2021, 7:33 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2021, 7:33 am IST

After the announcement of the poll dates, Ms Banerjee cancelled her North Bengal tour which was supposed to start from Sunday

The EC also scheduled the Assembly polls at Shamshergunj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad of the state. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The EC also scheduled the Assembly polls at Shamshergunj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad of the state. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Kolkata/Berhampore: Ignoring West Bengal BJP's opposition, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced that Assembly by-polls at Bhowanipore, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee will contest to become an elected Trinamul Congress member of the House, will be held on September 30.

The EC's step came after state chief secretary H.K. Dwiwedi drew its attention to "a constitutional crisis" if the TMC supremo is not able to continue as the CM without winning elections after heading the government for six months. 

 

The EC also scheduled the Assembly polls at Shamshergunj and Jangipur seats in Murshidabad of the state, where polls were earlier adjourned following two candidates' death due to Covid-19, on the same day. 

The poll results of the three Assembly seats will be declared on October 3. After the announcement of the poll dates, Ms Banerjee cancelled her North Bengal tour which was supposed to start from Sunday.

According to the EC, Mr Dwiwedi, who informed it that the Covid-19 situation was fully under control, no impact of the flood situation on the poll-bound Assembly constituencies and the state being fully geared to hold the election, "also cited that under Article 164(4) of the Constitution of India, a minister who is not a member of the legislature of the state for a period of six consecutive months shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a minister and there will be a constitutional crisis and vacuum in the top executive posts in the government unless elections are held immediately."

 

It added, "He also informed that in view of administrative exigencies and public interest and to avoid vacuum in the state, bye-elections for Bhabanipur, Kolkata, from where Ms Mamata Banerjee, chief minister, intends to contest elections may be conducted... considering the constitutional exigency and special request from the state of West Bengal, it has decided to hold bye-elections in 159-Bhabanipur AC."

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, "The EC, to the best of its wisdom, decided to hold the Assembly by-polls at Bhowanipore and polls at two other seats. Our party supremo will win at Bhowanipore with a record margin. Other Assembly constituencies will also be taken up by the EC." 

 

In Murshidabad, leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Ms Banerjee at Nandigram but opposed early Assembly by-polls, claimed, "The announcement of dates shows the EC does not work on the BJP's instructions... But why has only a by-poll been declared apart from polls at Shamshergunj and Jangipur? What about the other vacant seats? The state chief secretary's argument of 'a constitutional crisis' proves that no other TMC MLA is fit to be the CM."

Tags: bhowanipore in kolkata
Location: India, West Bengal, Berhampore (Baharampur)

Latest From India

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

India records 42,766 new COVID-19 cases, 308 fresh fatalities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

As part of the birthday celebration, hoardings thanking Mr Modi

BJP to celebrate Modi’s birthday with 20-day events

According to the EC, Mr Dwiwedi, who informed it that the Covid-19 situation was fully under control, no impact of the flood situation on the poll-bound Assembly constituencies and the state being fully geared to hold the election. — DC

Bhowanipore bypolls scheduled on Sept 30 in face of Constitutional crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham