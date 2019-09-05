Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 08:47 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi thanks social media trolls, political adversaries on teacher's day

Taking a jibe at trolls, his 'political adversaries and journalists with an agenda', he thanked them claiming they made him stronger.

Without naming anyone, Gandhi says the ‘false propaganda’ and ‘vicious barbs’ directed at him taught him a lot and made him stronger. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Teacher’s Day wrote a message on Twitter expressing gratitude to all those people that he “learnt” from over the years.

Taking a jibe at social media trolls, his "political adversaries and journalists with an agenda", the Congress leader thanked them claiming they made him stronger, The Indian Express reported.

He wrote: “On #TeachersDay I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years ?? That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda & my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda & anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger.”

