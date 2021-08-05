Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

  India   Politics  05 Aug 2021  Thakur questions Rahul’s ‘silence’ on rapes in Congress-ruled states
India, Politics

Thakur questions Rahul’s ‘silence’ on rapes in Congress-ruled states

PTI | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 5, 2021, 8:01 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2021, 9:03 am IST

Anurag Thakur said he would not like to comment on “who went to meet the victim’s family in Delhi or if it was for political reasons”

He said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent. — PTI
 He said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent. — PTI

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday questioned the “silence” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on rape incidents in states ruled by his party after the opposition leader met the parents of the nine-year-old Dalit girl, who died after allegedly being sexually assaulted. The Information and Broadcasting Minister was replying to a query on Gandh’s visit at a Cabinet briefing.

Thakur said he would not like to comment on “who went to meet the victim’s family in Delhi or if it was for political reasons”.

 

He said when such rape incidents happen in many Congress-ruled states, some politicians like Rahul Gandhi have remained silent.     — PTI

Tags: union minister anurag thakur, silence of rahul, rape incidents, rahul visits 9-yr-old dalit girl parents, 9-year-old dalit girl, sexual assault, dalit girl sexual assault
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial”. (sic) — DC Image

Tunnel brings Srinagar, Jammu closer

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

Trinamool Congress MP Deepak Adhikari. — Facebook

‘Key flood relief plan won’t be realised till Didi becomes PM’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during visiting flood-affected Amta area in Howrah district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi dials Mamata, assures help after her ‘man-made’ flood claim

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham