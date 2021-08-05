Thursday, Aug 05, 2021 | Last Update : 09:56 AM IST

  Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed
India

Madhya Pradesh floods situation grim, 11 killed

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 5, 2021, 8:07 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2021, 8:58 am IST

The flood situation in seven districts in Gwalior-Chambal region worsened further on Wednesday with the overflowing Sindh river

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state, in Datia district, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: The flood situation in Gwalior-Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh continued to remain grim on Wednesday. As many as 11 people have been killed so far and thousands are trapped in villages. State revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput told reporters here that death  of 11 people in rain-related incidents has been reported. 

The flood situation in seven districts in Gwalior-Chambal region worsened further on Wednesday with the overflowing Sindh river marooning hundreds of villages and washing away roads and bridges in the area.

 

“Army has been deployed in rescue and relief operations in the region. Besides, NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations. IAF helicopters are also evacuating stranded people”, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who made an aerial visit of the flood-affected areas said.

Home minister Narottam Mishra also experienced the rain fury. He got stranded when the boat carrying him to flood-hit Kotra village in Datia district developed a glitch while trying to move out local residents, an official said, adding that Mishra was rescued by the IAF.

Tags: flood situation in gwalior-chambal region of madhya pradesh, 11 people die in mp floods, revenue minister govind singh rajput, sindh river overflows, army in rescue relief operations, ndrf sdrf rescue operations, chief minister shivraj singh chouhan, home minister narottam mishra stranded, iaf rescues narottam mishra
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

