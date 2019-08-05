Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 AM IST

India, Politics

‘PM rejected my plea 2 yrs ago’: Nitish Kumar on central status for Patna University

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 9:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 9:11 am IST

The Chief Minister said Bihar is the land of scholars like Aryabhatta and Chanakya ancient seats of learning like Nalanda.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday lamented that his fervent request for grant of central status to Patna University two years ago was dismissed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denying the institution much needed help. (Photo: File)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday lamented that his fervent request for grant of central status to Patna University two years ago was dismissed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denying the institution much needed help. (Photo: File)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday lamented that his fervent request for grant of central status to Patna University two years ago was dismissed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denying the institution much needed help.

He said he is hopeful now that the university will get its due as Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is present at the programme held to observe the centenary of the library of the varsity.

Later in his address, Naidu said he would talk to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokriyal and find out if measures could be taken to accord central university status to it.

Had his request been accepted two years ago, the glory of the institute which was once considered "the greatest not just in the country, but the whole of Asia", could have been restored, said Kumar, an alumnus of the university, referring to its centenary celebrations held in October, 2017.

At that programme two years ago, Kumar said, he had repeatedly requested PM Modi, who shared the dais with him, "with folded hands" to consider the demand for a central status to the university.

"But my plea was turned down," Kumar said.

The Prime Minister, who had spoken afterwards, had dismissed the request stating that the idea of granting central status to universities had become obsolete and Patna University would do better to avail of the opportunities at hand given the government's thrust on making institutes of higher learning world class.

The development had come barely a couple of months after Kumar returned to the NDA and it had led to opposition parties like Lalu Yadav's RJD launching a barrage of ridicule on the Chief Minister.

"That was, however, a different occasion. Today we are here to celebrate the centenary of the library of Patna University," Kumar said recollecting that the vice president was also present at that programme as the chief guest.

Turning towards Naidu, whom Kumar has known since the days they were cabinet colleagues in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Kumar said, "Now that you are among us, I hope something would be done to give this university its due. The state government is doing its bit. But had the Centre agreed to take it over, it would have made a world of difference."

The Chief Minister said Bihar is the land of scholars like Aryabhatta and Chanakya ancient seats of learning like Nalanda.

"Patna University is not a run of the mill institution. It was established when there were very few modern universities in the country," he pointed out. Kumar said the university would have centres devoted to ecological studies.

He also urged students to take interest in social service and "do not lose sight of the role environment plays in our lives if you are interested in politics".

Tags: patna university, narendra modi, bihar, nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is 'running amok' in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall. (Photo: File)

I-T dept ‘running amok’ to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam, DMK’s Kathir Anand and NTK’s Deepa Lakshmi are the prominent candidates in the fray. (Representational Image)

Voting underway in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency

All government and semi-government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are allowed to report late for duty on Monday, an official statement said. (Photo: File)

Mumbai schools, colleges shut today as more rain predicted

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said that several Muslims in the state have come forward to take the party's membership, as they have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)

Muslims are joining BJP, thanks to PM Modi's leadership: Bandaru Dattatreya

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

2

Incredible new Apple leak will save boring 2019 iPhone 11

3

Apple has lost faith in 2019 iPhone 11

4

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

5

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham