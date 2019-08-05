Muslims are joining BJP, thanks to PM Modi's leadership: Bandaru Dattatreya

Resonating similar sentiments, another local Mohammed Affan expressed confidence in the incumbent government.

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said that several Muslims in the state have come forward to take the party's membership, as they have accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dattatreya said that Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government has always been supportive of the minorities.

"Many Muslims have come forward to take BJP membership, as they have accepted the leadership of PM Modi. It is good to see the minorities supporting our party," he told ANI.

The leader said that the BJP government has initiated a slew of schemes for the minorities and even allocated Rs 5 crore for them.

The Central government has come out with a new skill development scheme for minorities, said Dattatreya.

"Under this scheme, 100 institutions will be constructed and Muslims minorities will be trained for job opportunities in different industries," he said.

Sheikh Munaap, a local who joined BJP, said that "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas" has benefited a lot of people who are below the poverty line.

Resonating similar sentiments, another local Mohammed Affan expressed confidence in the incumbent government.

"I am sure that the government will work with maximum potential and help minorities," said Affan.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the BJP membership drive in the state, with an aim to include 18 lakh new members in the party.

On July 25, in a bid to intensify the enrollment, state BJP launched the "BJP4TS" app in the state.

"Through this app, people can directly register themselves and become active members. If any active member provides fifty memberships through the app, then they will be offered posts by the party," Bandaru had earlier told ANI.

"Till now 4.5 lakh new members have been inducted and we are confident that till August 11, we will reach the figure of 36 lakh members in Telangana," he had added.