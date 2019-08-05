I-T dept ‘running amok’ to meet India's revenue shortfall: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also shared media reports alleging that 'tax terrorism' was hurting India's growth.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is 'running amok' in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that the Income Tax Department is "running amok" in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall.

"The FM (Nirmala Sitharaman) said in her budget speech that an elephant should take just 2 pounds of rice & not trample the entire paddy field," Gandhi said in a tweet. "Meanwhile, the IT dept elephant is running amok in a bid to meet India's revenue shortfall," he said.

Gandhi also shared media reports alleging that "tax terrorism" was hurting India's growth.