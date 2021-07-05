Monday, Jul 05, 2021 | Last Update : 03:49 PM IST

  India   Politics  05 Jul 2021  Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva
India, Politics

Owaisi slams RSS chief, says hatred against Muslims emanates from Hindutva

ANI
Published : Jul 5, 2021, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2021, 2:01 pm IST

On Sunday, Bhagwat had said that those indulging in mob lynching are against Hindutva

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
  AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks on 'mob lynching', AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, alleged that hatred against the Muslim community emanates from Hindutva.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi claimed that the "criminals", who are propagating hatred against the Muslim community have the support of the "Hindutva government".

 

Owaisi said that the RSS chief says those who committed lynching are "anti-Hindutva", but alleged that people who participated in the hate crime against the Muslim community were shown public support by people associated with the ruling party.

He said that people who participate in mob lynching "would not know the difference between cow and buffalo" but names of victims from a particular community "were enough to kill".

Owaisi tweeted that the hatred was a product of Hindutva and alleged that these criminals had the support of the government.

On Sunday, Bhagwat said that those indulging in mob lynching are against Hindutva, and asserted that the law should punish them without any partiality.

 

"Cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," said Bhagwat addressing at the launch of the book 'The Meetings of Minds: A Bridging Initiative, written by Dr Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed'.

He further said, "the concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misquoted because there is no difference between them as it has been proven that we are the descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA."

 

Tags: mohan bhagwat, aimim president asaduddin owaisi

Latest From India

Swamy's health condition was critical for the last one month. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Activist Stan Swamy passes away ahead of his bail hearing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an all-party meeting with various political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Delhi, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI)

Gupkar Alliance demands restoration of statehood before J&K assembly polls

Under the scrapped section a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined. (Photo: PTI/File)

Shocking that people still booked under scrapped section 66A of IT Act, says SC

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Stan Swamy's health critical, lawyer says won't move HC for urgent medical bail plea

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham