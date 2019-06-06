Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:11 PM IST

India, Politics

With Amit Shah in Cabinet, search for new party president on

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 8:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 8:32 pm IST

Former Union Minister J P Nadda is being considered a strong candidate for the post due to his organisational skills and clean image.

However, the process to choose the President could take at least two months to complete. A working President can be chosen to oversee the election process of the new President in case Shah resigns. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
New Delhi: Moves are afoot to initiate changes in the BJP organisation after its massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and its President Amit Shah becoming a crucial member of the Union Cabinet.

The changes that could come in a week's time may include that of the BJP President in keeping with the principle of 'one-man, one-post' under which Shah may have to give up the party chief's post.

Now a search may be on to look for a replacement for Shah, whose term which ended in December last year and extended for six months, would come to an end this month. The extension was given keeping in mind the ensuing general elections.

Former Union Minister J P Nadda is being considered a strong candidate for the post due to his perceived organisational skills and clean image, sources said.

However, the process to choose the President could take at least two months to complete. A working President can be chosen to oversee the election process of the new President in case Shah resigns.

Some reports suggest that Nadda could first be appointed the working President before he is elected to the top post.

Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, is also a member of the BJP's parliamentary board which makes him one of the strong contenders. Apart from him, the name of BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav is also doing the rounds for the post.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

