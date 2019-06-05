Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:40 PM IST

Sachin Pilot should become Rajasthan CM: Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 7:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 7:12 pm IST

‘A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power,’ Prithviraj Meena also said.

‘It was because of him we got the majority in Rajasthan. He (Ashok Gehlot) does not have much hold now,’ said Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena. (Photo: ANI)
Jaipur: Congress leader and Todabhim MLA Prithviraj Meena on Wednesday said that Sachin Pilot should replace Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan Chief Minister.

"Sachin Pilot should become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. It was because of him we got the majority in Rajasthan. He (Ashok Gehlot) does not have much hold now. The Jatt and Gujjar communities are upset, who will give the vote? If a young man becomes Chief Minister then he does something," Meena told media in Jaipur.

His statement comes after Ashok Gehlot in an interview to a news channel said, "Sachin Pilot was quite confident that his son Vaibhav Gehlot will win from Jodhpur parliamentary constituency and therefore I think he should take responsibility for at least this seat."

Vaibhav Gehlot lost to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by over 3 lakh votes from Jodhpur.

When asked about Ashok Gehlot's statement, Meena said, "Why should he (Pilot) take the responsibility? A chief minister is responsible for an election defeat when the party is in power."

