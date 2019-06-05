National security top priority for government: Shripad Naik

But we changed the trend and started acting against terrorists by going into their dens, Mr Naik said in an exclusive interview.

Panaji: The Narendra Modi government took a firm stand against terrorism in its first term and its re-election with a massive mandate will instill fear in the minds of the country’s enemies, newly-inducted minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said Tuesday.

He said national security will continue to be a top priority for the National Democratic Alliance government in its second term which began on May 30. The 66-year-old BJP MP from North Goa, who was re-inducted in the Modi ministry in its second innings, said the country stands united in its fight against terror.

The five-time member of Parliament not only retained his portfolio as minister of state (independent) for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), he also got the charge as MoS in the ministry of defence. “Before the Modi-led government came to power for the first time (in 2014), there were only slogans in the name of anti-terrorist actions when Uri-like attacks used to happen.

“But we changed the trend and started acting against terrorists by going into their dens,” Mr Naik said in an exclusive interview.