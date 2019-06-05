Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority girls to receive encouragement

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 3:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 3:30 am IST

Of the total target of five crore students under the ‘Pradh-anmantri Scholarship,’ 50 per cent will be female students.

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairs a meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Asserting the Central government’s commitment to the socio-economic-ed-ucational empowerment of minorities through ‘3E’ — education, employment and empowerment — Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said his ministry will launch the ‘Padho-Badho’ campaign across the country to encourage the education of minority communities’ girls. Of the total target of five crore students under the ‘Pradhanmantri Scholarship,’ 50 per cent will be female students.

Addressing a meeting of ministry officials, Mr Naqvi urged them to remain alert and cautious to ensure that no “speed breaker” comes on the “highway of trust.” Minister of state Kiren Rijiju was also present on the occasion.

Mr Naqvi said educational infrastructure would be developed on a war footing in those areas of the country where people do not send their daughters to schools.

“Our target is to provide the pradhan mantri scholarship to five crore students in the next five years, which will include 50 per cent girl students,” said the Union minister. He also said that 100 ‘Hunar Haats’ would be organised across the country to provide market and employment opportunities to master artisans and a system to provide an online platform for them to sell their handmade “swadeshi” (indigenous) products will also be developed.

Employment-oriented skill development schemes such as ‘Seekho Aur Kamao,’ ‘Nai Manzil,’ ‘Garib Nawaz Skill Development,’ and ‘Ustaad’ will be made more effective to ensure skill development of 25 lakh youths in the next five years. Other than these initiatives, an awareness campaign will be launched across the country.

