Jai Shri Ram row: BJP MP compares Mamata Banerjee with bull

In Bengal, people have shaken Mamata Didi by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' BJP MP said.

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry when someone chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of her the way a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth, said BJP MP Ajay Bhatt here on Wednesday.

"In Bengal, people have shaken Mamata Didi by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' I don't know what happens to her when she hears Ram's name. She gets angry when someone chants 'Jai Shri Ram' which reminds one of how a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth," Bhatt told ANI here.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee should keep patience. In a democracy, everyone has the right to shout slogans," said Bhatt, who was elected from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar parliamentary seat of Uttarakhand. He defeated former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat.

"I don't know why Mamata ji has aversion to Ram Chandra ji. I watched a video in which she behaved like someone touched beehive when people chanted Jai Shri Ram. Lord Ram is adorable. Some people say 'Jai Shri Ram' instead of saying 'Hello.' What is the problem with this," he asked.

When asked to comment on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's statement that the television rating point (TRP) of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan has gone down and the TRP of 'Jai Maa Kali' slogan is rising, the BJP leader said: "Whether they say 'Maa Kaali' or 'Jai Shri Ram,' both are parts of our mythology. She should not have any problem with this."

The furore over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan started after West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district.

"These are all outsiders and the BJP people. They are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action against them," she had said after getting down from her car.