Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 06:11 PM IST

India, Politics

Jai Shri Ram row: BJP MP compares Mamata Banerjee with bull

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 6:07 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 6:07 pm IST

In Bengal, people have shaken Mamata Didi by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' BJP MP said.

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt (Photo: ANI)
 BJP MP Ajay Bhatt (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry when someone chants 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of her the way a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth, said BJP MP Ajay Bhatt here on Wednesday.

"In Bengal, people have shaken Mamata Didi by chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' I don't know what happens to her when she hears Ram's name. She gets angry when someone chants 'Jai Shri Ram' which reminds one of how a bull gets agitated after seeing a piece of red cloth," Bhatt told ANI here.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee should keep patience. In a democracy, everyone has the right to shout slogans," said Bhatt, who was elected from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar parliamentary seat of Uttarakhand. He defeated former chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat.

"I don't know why Mamata ji has aversion to Ram Chandra ji. I watched a video in which she behaved like someone touched beehive when people chanted Jai Shri Ram. Lord Ram is adorable. Some people say 'Jai Shri Ram' instead of saying 'Hello.' What is the problem with this," he asked.

When asked to comment on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's statement that the television rating point (TRP) of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan has gone down and the TRP of 'Jai Maa Kali' slogan is rising, the BJP leader said: "Whether they say 'Maa Kaali' or 'Jai Shri Ram,' both are parts of our mythology. She should not have any problem with this."

The furore over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan started after West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district.

"These are all outsiders and the BJP people. They are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action against them," she had said after getting down from her car.

Tags: mamata banerjee, ajay bhatt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The CCS, which is headed by the prime minister, comprises the

Amit Shah, S Jaishankar enter Cabinet Committee on Security

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Economy has become a major cause of concern for the new government with GDP dropping to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the 2018-19, according to NSSO figures. (Photo: ANI)

Two new Cabinet committees formed to spur growth, employment

The body was recovered in the morning and was later sent to sent post mortem, the police said. The cause of the alleged suicide is not yet known. (Photo: File I Representational)

Journalist commits suicide at his residence in Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

2

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

3

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

4

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

5

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham