Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 09:12 PM IST

India, Politics

Harsh Vardhan urges Delhi, Odisha, Telangana and WB CMs to join Ayushman Bharat

ANI
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 8:14 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 8:14 pm IST

Vardhan has written to the Chief Ministers of these states, which had refused to join the scheme.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)
 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday urged chief ministers of Delhi, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in their states.

Vardhan, who has returned to the Health ministry in the the second Modi government, has written to the Chief Ministers of these states, which had refused to join the scheme.

An official release said Vardhan has spoken with Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee and trying to speak with Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao regarding the same.

Taking stock of the situation that three States and one Union Territory (UT) are yet to join the AB-PMJAY, Vardhan said, "It is important that the benefits of the visionary scheme like Ayushman Bharat should reach all deprived and vulnerable people in the country. I will make all efforts to convince the remaining states and UT to bring the benefits of the scheme to their people and ensure that no eligible person is deprived of these benefits."

In his letter, the Union Minister said, "It is due to clear and transparent processes, ease of access and benefits to a large section of the poor population that 32 states and UTs have accepted the scheme. The scheme has been running successfully providing financial protection to crores of people."

Urging the chief ministers to join the scheme, the minister argued that the states would gain resources, national portability, state-of-the-art technological platforms, implementation systems, and world-class analytics systems at no additional cost.

They will also benefit from a well-proven fraud monitoring and control system and exchange of key learnings and best practices of other states towards equitable healthcare, he said.

"The Minister made it clear that financial resources will be made available to the States with adequate flexibility in the spirit of cooperative federalism. The Minister pointed out that implementing AB-PMJAY would prove highly beneficial for not just the State but equally importantly to its people and all stakeholders. The ultimate beneficiary of this collaboration will be poor and vulnerable people," the release said.

"Due to the portability of services, the states will gain from the nationwide network of hospitals and will also help provide services in their own state to those from outside their states. The Minister assured full support and cooperation to states in aligning their own schemes with Ayushman Bharat," it added.

Tags: harsh vardhan, arvind kejriwal, naveen patnaik, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

India and France had recently held naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the Varuna series wargames in which Indian naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Sukhois to fly with French Rafales in war games

However, the process to choose the President could take at least two months to complete. A working President can be chosen to oversee the election process of the new President in case Shah resigns. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

With Amit Shah in Cabinet, search for new party president on

‘The Government and Defence Minister must also answer that despite a similar accident earlier of losing an AN-32 aircraft en route to Andaman and Nicobar islands and which was not tracked, why have mitigating measures not been taken by Defence Ministry,’ the Congress leader asked. (Photo: File)

Cong questions govt on why 'obsolete' AN-32 fleet of IAF was not replaced

‘It was because of him we got the majority in Rajasthan. He (Ashok Gehlot) does not have much hold now,’ said Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena. (Photo: ANI)

Sachin Pilot should become Rajasthan CM: Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

3

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

4

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

5

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid al-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham