Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:32 AM IST

India, Politics

Giriraj Singh ignites fire in NDA with snide tweet over iftar

PTI
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 3:19 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 3:19 am IST

As fire within the ruling coalition raged, Shah called up Singh and admonished him for his tweets.

Union minister Giriraj Singh
 Union minister Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday mocked his NDA colleagues for attending ‘iftar’ parties, drawing sharp reactions from them that prompted BJP president Amit Shah to step in to douse the fire by admonishing the fiery Hindutva leader and asking him to avoid making such comments.

Mr Singh posted four pictures of key Bihar NDA leaders, including chief minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, attending ‘iftaar’ parties and put out this snide tweet.

“How beautiful would the picture have emerged, had phalahaar (a fruit feast) been organised during Navaratra with the same fervour with splendid photographs taken. Why do we lag behind in observance of our own karm-dharm (religious customs) in public, while staying ahead in pretension,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Lashing out at Singh, JD(U) leader and state minister Ashok Chowdhury said, “Had anybody stopped Giriraj from arranging phalahaar during Navaratra? I wish to warn him, not the entire BJP, but him alone, that he must refrain from making such statements.”

“Giriraj must remember that his party is part of a coalition government and he owes his big victory in the LS polls in no small measure to the support of our leader (Nitish Kumar),” Chowdhury said.

As fire within the ruling coalition raged, Shah called up Singh and admonished him for his tweets.

Tags: nitish kumar, giriraj singh

Latest From India

Minister of state for defence Shripad Naik

National security top priority for government: Shripad Naik

Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

New minister’s Japan link to boost ties

Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairs a meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority girls to receive encouragement

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar flags off the new DSNG vans assigned to DD News at Doordarshan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Prasar Bharati to stay autonomous

MOST POPULAR

1

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

4

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

5

First leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are probably fake, but they look great

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham