Tuesday, May 05, 2020 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

41st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

44,358

1,577

Recovered

12,283

501

Deaths

513

50

Maharashtra129742115548 Gujarat54281042290 Delhi4549136264 Tamil Nadu3023137930 Rajasthan3009135675 Madhya Pradesh2837798156 Uttar Pradesh264575443 Andhra Pradesh158348833 Punjab110211721 Telangana108254529 West Bengal96315150 Jammu and Kashmir7012878 Karnataka61429325 Bihar5171174 Kerala5004014 Haryana4422455 Odisha163611 Jharkhand115273 Chandigarh97191 Uttarakhand60391 Chhatisgarh57360 Assam43331 Himachal Pradesh40342 Tripura1620 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1260 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee is ‘usurper of power’, alleges Dhankar

THE ASIAN AGE | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : May 5, 2020, 9:53 am IST
Updated : May 5, 2020, 9:53 am IST

The West Bengal governor hit out at Mamata government over the Covid-19 crisis.

File image of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
 File image of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday described chief minister Mamata Banerjee as “usurper of power,” returning her latest salvo to her.

“You have hogged media focus by your assertion... I beseech you to desist from intensifying your efforts to usurp powers.” Earlier your refrain was ‘governor is running parallel government’. The bitter truth is that people in the state know only too well ‘who in the state is usurper and extra-constitutional fountain of power!’ Who runs government and syndicates! Who is this ABCD! An open secret! Surely I am not the one,” he wrote to the Trinamul Congress supremo.

Dhankhar argued, “Your misplaced stand, that as elected chief minister with majority in legislature you are impregnably unaccountable and as governor, I have no role, is lamentable. This smacks of authoritarianism that has no place in democracy where all are accountable. You have only to look to recent history and around, how your peers, with majority, faced flak of law. They were mistaken and so are you. I had indicated to you that none is above law. Law catches with all.”

He also observed, “The state unfortunately is emerging as a ‘police state’ with anyone posting on social media, to the distaste of the ruling dispensation, gets a police knock and thereafter!! Expression of political opinions is sought to be controlled by the government. Political victimisation is on incremental trajectory.”

On the Covid-19 deaths, the governor alleged, “Reports of disposal of Covid-19 dead bodies from several areas with heartless indescribable insensitivity is unconscionably shocking. People are traumatised at this callous stance. Their sentiments are outraged. We would never be able to come out of the sordid saga and shame of ‘Dhapa’! It will haunt us for long.”

Calling for effective protective gear for the health workers, he noted, “There are operational issues of politicised PDS, leading to unrest/violent agitations at several places. State is passing through one of the most horrific times.”  

Tags: jagdeep dhankhar, coronavirus in west bengal, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

A total of 67 BSF jawans have tested positive for COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

67 BSF jawans test positive for Covid19

Enforcement directorate to attach assets of absconding Jharkhand Naxals. (PTI Photo)

ED to attach assets of absconding Jharkhand Naxals

Representational image. (PTI)

Liquor shops biggest crowd-puller on Day 1 of Lockdown 3

Representational image. (AP)

India will fly back Indians stranded abroad on payment basis

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

2

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

3

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

4

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

5

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham