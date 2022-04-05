Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

  India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee
India, Politics

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Apr 5, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2022, 1:40 pm IST

Mamata suggested the Centre convene an all party meet to tackle an 'economic crisis' over the unabated fuel price hike

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata: Claiming India's economic conditions to be worse than that of Sri Lanka's, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday suggested the Centre convene an all party meet to tackle an "economic crisis" over the unabated fuel price hike across the country.

The Trinamul Congress supremo also warned the BJP claiming that she knows "how to pour mobil" if anyone sprinkles black ink on her saree.

 

On the economic situation, she said, "Sri Lanka's economic condition is bad. The citizens have revolted there. But India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's though the two countries can not be compared with each other. Fuel prices have been hiked here continuously. But the Centre has no plans to deal with it. The BJP is responsible for this crisis. It is their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections. Instead of using agencies like the CBI and ED against opposition parties, the Centre must convene an all-party meeting to resolve the ongoing economic crisis."

Sniffing ploys by the BJP to create disturbances in the state, the TMC chief added, "We get hear many plans. Though Mamata Banerjee never plays with colours, she knows how to pour mobil if someone sprinkles black ink on her saree."

 

Taking cue from Chief Justice of India NV Ramana's recent adverse remarks on the CBI, the CM also trained guns on the Centre observing, "When it comes to opposition parties, it becomes proactive but remains inactive on the ruling party."

She renewed her attack on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that he has not cleared the names her government recommended for the appointment of Lokayukta and state human rights commission. Ms Banerjee further passed the blame of smuggling of arms, cattle and drugs through West Bengal on other states.

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, mamata on fuel price hike
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

