Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns

Bombay High Court had directed the CBI to probe into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by Param Bir Singh against him

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned from the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry, the party announced.

The development came shortly after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against him.

 

"Deshmukh informed NCP chief Sharad Pawar that it won't be appropriate to remain in the post as CBI will be probing the charges against him," senior party minister Nawab Malik told reporters.

Deshmukh submitted his resignation letter to Thackeray, Malik said.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said he is happy that Deshmukh has quit, adding there will be many "shocking revelations" in the CBI probe.

