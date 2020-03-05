Thursday, Mar 05, 2020 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

India, Politics

Coronavirus scare all hype, claims Mamata Banerjee

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 5, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 5, 2020, 2:02 am IST

Referring to the Delhi riots, she argued, “But those who died there had not suffered from Corona.”

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )
 Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of creating a hype on novel Corona virus outbreak to “divert the attention from Delhi riots.”

Asking the BJP to reveal the identities of the riot victims whose bodies are yet to be found, she took a U-turn on her comments about the Bangladeshi refugees a day before and threatened to take legal steps for distortion.

“Many people are thinking too much about Corona. Definitely it is a disease. The whole world is worried about it. Do not get panicked about it however. To divert attention they are doing ‘Corona, Corona’ so much so that people forget the Delhi incident. They should talk about it when it happens,” the Trinamul Congress supremo alleged at a party rally in Buniadpur of South Dinajpur.

Ms Banerjee, who is also the state health minister, claimed, “We also want its medicine be discovered. We deal with disease in its way. We do not want a single person to fall ill due to this disease though it has created a fear across the world.” Referring to the Delhi riots, she argued, “But those who died there had not suffered from Corona.”

Tags: mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Olive oil is a good alternative

Generating consumer demand for ‘trans fat free’ vegetable oils

Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo: ANI)

Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted in death of rape victim’s father

Indian Army Chief Gen M.M. Naravane (Photo: PTI)

‘Tanks, fighters will soon be obsolete like Walkman’

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Violence victims line up to meet Gandhi in Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

2

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

3

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

4

Xiaomi Note 9, realme 6 launch events cancelled amid Coronavirus scare

5

Self-driving cars may go commercial in China by 2025, as India lags behind

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham