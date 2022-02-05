Saturday, Feb 05, 2022 | Last Update : 08:08 AM IST

  India   Politics  05 Feb 2022  J&K news portal editor arrested for 'anti-national' content
India, All India

J&K news portal editor arrested for 'anti-national' content

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 5, 2022, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Feb 5, 2022, 7:15 am IST

Shah denied the allegation and asserted that he was discharging his responsibility as an independent journalist

Shah and three others journalists were summoned to a police station in Pulwama over propagation of statements of a local family claiming that one of its young members killed in a gunfight a day ago was not a militant. — Representational image/PTI
 Shah and three others journalists were summoned to a police station in Pulwama over propagation of statements of a local family claiming that one of its young members killed in a gunfight a day ago was not a militant. — Representational image/PTI

SRINAGAR: Fahad Shah, editor and owner of news portal The Kashmir Walla, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday for his publishing 'anti-national' content which, it said, could also instigate people for violence. 

Shah had while speaking to this newspaper earlier this week denied the allegation and asserted that he was discharging his responsibility as an independent journalist for which he had been summoned to police stations several times in the past. 

 

A statement issued by the police here on Friday evening said that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among public and could also provoke the public to disturb law and order. 

"It was also learnt that these Facebook users are uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country" , the statement read.

It said that the police in southern Pulwama district took cognizance of these activities and registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law and initiated the investigation. It further said that during the course of investigation, one of the accused person Shah was arrested and was now on police remand. 

 

Earlier on Monday, Shah and three others journalists were summoned to a police station in Pulwama over propagation of statements of a local family claiming that one of its young members killed in a gunfight a day ago was not a militant.

The police and Army officials had said on Sunday that one of the four Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama’s Naira village was Inayat Ahmed, the son of the owner of a private house where the clash took place.

They had also said that while taking on the hiding militants Ahmed was asked to surrender “but he along with other terrorists opened fire at the security forces and got killed”. Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, had said that Ahmed was a “hybrid terrorist.” He had also said that the house-owner was being booked under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for providing shelter to militants.

 

The family had refuted the police claim and insisted on Ahmed not being a militant or associated with JeM or any other militant outfit. A video in which his sister pleads his innocence went viral on social media on Monday itself.

Late on that evening, the Pulwama police issued summons to Shah, another prominent journalist and political commentator Majid Hyderi and two local reporters in connection with the case registered under Sections 307 IPC and 7/25 IA Act and Sections 16, 18,20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 following the gunfight at Naira.

The police sources had said that the journalists were summoned to the police station for their “incorrect reporting” of the clash. They said that the summons were issued by the area Station House Officer under section 160 of the CrPC which empowers a police officer investigating a case to require attendance of witnesses. The summons read, “It appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of FIR and your presence is necessary to give such information as you may possess relating to FIR for the finalization of the investigation and arrest of the accused person.”

 

Shah had told this newspaper that The Kashmir Walla had published stories on the encounter as well as the statements of the police and the family on it and had also reported on the viral video of the slain youth’s sister. He had said that he would visit the police station on Wednesday.

Hyderi had said that he reported to the police station earlier during the day on Monday where he was asked about his sharing the girl’s video on social media. “I told the officer that we are journalists of a conflict zone stuck between the devil and the deep sea and as such have to report and share varied versions of a story,” he had  said.

Tags: fahad shah, editor of news portal the kashmir walla, fahad shah arrested
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Navjot Singh Sidhu meet with Congress workers ahead of the Punjab's state assembly elections in Amritsar (AFP)

Sidhu: People at top want a weak CM who will dance to their tunes

JNU acting Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar (ANI)

Controversial JNU V-C appointed as new UGC chief

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination for upcoming UP Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur, Friday, Feb. 04, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Adityanath cleared UP from criminals: Amit Shah

Health workers cremate bodies of patients who died due to Covid, in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

India becomes third country in world to record 5 lakh Covid deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham