Monday, Nov 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

India, Politics

Pollution not on BJP's priority list but making jokes is: Sisodia on Odd-Even criticism

ANI
Published : Nov 4, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2019, 11:46 am IST

The Odd-Even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is. (Photo: File)
 Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hours after implementation of Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme in Delhi on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is.

Sisodia's comments came in reference to senior BJP leader Vijay Goel's announcement of a symbolic protest wherein he will ride through the streets of Delhi to oppose the move. He had termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and a "drama".

"Vijay Goel should do whatever he wants, he shouldn't not only break the odd-even rule but he should also break the ban on generators and construction in the city. He always opposes the things done by the state government for the welfare of the people of Delhi. Pollution issue is not on the priority list of BJP but making a joke is, so they are making fun of it," Sisodia told ANI.

The Odd-Even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates.

"North India has been engulfed in smoke caused by stubble burning, right now we can't do anything about that, but if we follow the scheme for next 10 days, it will give some relief. It is for everybody's benefit," he added.

Sisodia appealed to the people of Delhi to reduce the sources of pollution here as the smog caused due to stubble burning cannot be controlled.

"If we will reduce our sources of pollution at least we will get some relief. Little relief will benefit everyone," said Sisodia.

Later in the day, Sisodia left for his official work on a bicycle.

Sisodia's Cabinet colleague, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot, also thanked to the people of Delhi for complying with the traffic rationing rule.

"I hardly spotted any car with an odd number. I extend my thanks to the people of Delhi. People here are complying with the odd-even scheme. Our target was to bring 2000 busses on the road and we have hired more than 850 buses up till now. The number will increase in the coming days," said Gahlot.

"The main reason for Delhi pollution is stubble burning and this cannot be controlled by the Delhi Government. This should be done by the neighbouring states and central government. Odd-even scheme will provide some relief from the pollution. As per several studies and reports, transport vehicle accounts for 18 to 20 per cent pollution," he added.

Gahlot asserted that the people of Delhi have together taken efforts and reduced 25 to 30 per cent pollution across the national capital.

"Our forest cover is increasing continuously since 2015. We have stopped all construction in Delhi due to the intense pollution level. Implementing this scheme is not a political stunt," said Gahlot.

The national capital is gasping for breath over the last week with a thick smog cover shrouding the region and air quality dipping to hazardous levels.

Tags: manish sisodia, aap, bjp, odd-even scheme, delhi, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Fadnavis said,

I'm confident, Maharashtra govt will be formed soon: Fadnavis after meeting Shah

The anti-pollution measure kicked in from 8 am in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children. (Photo: File)

As odd-even scheme kicks in, Arvind Kejriwal, ministers carpool to work

As the power tussle to form government in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP for not budging from its stand opposing the 50:50 formula. (Photo: File)

Sanjay Raut shares couplet by Wasim Barelvi on BJP-Shiv Sena power tussle in Maharashtra

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before the top court, which agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to hear Congress plea on Yediyurappa’s leaked clip tomorrow

MOST POPULAR

1

Fresh iPhone 12 leak reveals gorgeous new feature

2

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

3

‘Camgirl’ porn websites expose millions of users

4

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

5

Major iPhone 12 leak previews Apple’s groundbreaking technology

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham