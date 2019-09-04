Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:47 AM IST

Shah, Nadda meet former J&K governor over 370 outreach

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 1:14 am IST

Jagmohan, who had been critical of Article 370, was the governor of the state, first from 1984 to 1989 and then for a few months in 1990.

New Delhi: Union home minister and BJP national president Amit Shah along with party’s working president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday met former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan, as part of the party’s outreach programme on Article 370.

The party has unveiled a month-long “Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyan” seeking people’s support on the Modi government’s recent decision nullifying contentious Article 370, which gave a special status to J&K. Mr Jagmohan, who had been critical of Article 370, was the governor of the state, first from 1984 to 1989 and then for a few months in 1990.

“Met Jagmohan Malh-otraji, former governor of Jammu & Kashmir as part of BJP’s nationwide Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyaan, to spread awareness about the benefits of abrogating Article 370 & 35A, a historic decision, by PM Shri Narendra Modiji,” Mr Shah tweeted after the meeting.

Also, to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BJP has decided to roll out the ‘Seva Saptah(service week)’ to reach out to Kashmiris through campaigns on social issues and also highlight the “positive aspects” of abrogation of Article 370. Mr Modi’s birthday falls on September 17 and the BJP has decided to celebrate it from September 14 to September 20.

