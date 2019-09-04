Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

JD(U)-RJD slogan-war ahead of 2020 polls

itish Kumar, who returned to power in 2015 on the issue of good governance, has been facing criticism over rising crime graph in the state.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who returned to power in 2015 on the issue of good governance, has been facing criticism over rising crime graph in the state. With around a year left for the Assembly election, his party JD(U) has coined a new campaign slogan inviting sharp reactions from the opposition parties in Bihar.

Hoardings with slogans Kyun Karein vichar, Thike hain Nitish Kumar (Why think when Nitish Kumar is good) have been put up outside the JD(U)’s office in Patna.

According to RJD leaders, the slogan shows “JD(U)’s desperation” as the party is losing popularity in the state due to its failure in controlling law & order, AES deaths, flood and drought.

In response to JD(U)’s poster, the RJD came up with a slogan kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar (Why not rethink when Bihar has become sick).

“Nitish Kumar led state government has not been able to control deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. There is chaos everywhere, people are being killed and the JD(U) is urging people to not to think about changing the state government”, RJD leader Bhai Birendra said.

Sources said that the JD(U) is planning to put up more hoardings with catchy slogans across the state, which will highlight the state government’s achievements, developmental schemes and benefits.

