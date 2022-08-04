Thursday, Aug 04, 2022 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect in Karnataka

Incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yeddiyurappa hail from the sect

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being initiated into the Lingayat sect by the seer of Muruga Mutt, in Chitradurga. (PTI)
Chitradurga: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday got initiated into the Lingayat sect by the seer of Muruga Mutt in this district headquarters town in central Karnataka in the presence of various party leaders.

After a conversation with Lingayat seers of various mutts, the seer of Muruga Mutt, Shivamurthy Muruga Sharana initiated Gandhi into Lingayat sect.

"It is an absolute honour to visit Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha and receive the 'Ishtalinga Deekshe' from Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru", Gandhi tweeted.

The dominant Lingayat sect was founded in the 12th century by social reformer and poet Basaveshwara, who has a huge following in Karnataka and some neighbouring regions of the state such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yeddiyurappa hail from the sect, which is particularly dominant in north Karnataka.

