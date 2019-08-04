'We don't need any coalition now,' says 'accidental CM' Kumaraswamy

‘I became the chief minister accidentally. God gave me the opportunity to become the chief minister twice,’ he also said in the speech.

Mandya: In a blow to the Congress in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that JD (S) will fight the upcoming elections in the state on its own.

"There will be no coalition. We don't need any coalition now. I don't need power, I need your love," Kumaraswamy said while addressing a meeting of party workers on Saturday.

BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government in the state following the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress combine after the resignation of their 17 legislators. As a result, Kumaraswamy's confidence motion was defeated, paving way for Yediyurappa to stake a claim.

Post his defeat, Kumaraswamy had also hinted at quitting politics by stating, "I came to politics accidentally. I became the chief minister accidentally. God gave me the opportunity to become the chief minister twice. I wasn't there to satisfy anyone. In 14 months, I did good work towards the state's development."

Addressing the party workers at Mandya, Kumaraswamy also hinted that the present Yediyurappa led government might not last long in the state and urged party workers to stay prepared for elections in the state.

"Be prepared for elections very soon, elections may happen on the 17 seats (constituencies of disqualified MLAs) or elections may even happen on all 224 constituencies. I am sure that this (Karnataka government) will not stay for long," he had said.