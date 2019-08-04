Pakistan faces disappointment at WTO

The country lost the chairmanship of WTO's Committee on Trade and Environment (CTE) and Advisory Centre on WTO Law (ACWL).

Islamabad: Pakistan has lost three key positions in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government failed to finalise a candidate for the post of ambassador at the world body.

It is also no more a coordinator at Friends of E-commerce for Development, Express Tribune reported.

The WTO is an intergovernmental organisation that is concerned with the regulation of international trade between nations.

The post for the ambassador at the permanent mission of Pakistan at the WTO fell vacant after then-ambassador Tauqir Shah was called back by the government in August last year.

The government started the process for the selection of Shah's replacement in June. It has, however, failed to finalise a candidate out of 15 applicants.

Out of 15 candidates, some of the applicants do not meet the selection criteria. At least three of them are over-aged, and at least one applicant does not meet the experience criterion.