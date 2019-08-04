Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

Cancel Delhi trip, visit flood-affected parts of K'taka: Cong MLA to Yediyurappa

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 11:50 am IST

On July 29, the BJP leader sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the state Assembly.

Karnataka Congress MLA H K Patil has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, asking him to cancel his Delhi trip, scheduled for August 6, and visit flood-affected areas of north Karnataka instead. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA H K Patil has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, asking him to cancel his Delhi trip, scheduled for August 6, and visit flood-affected areas of north Karnataka instead.

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has triggered a flood-like situation in parts of northern Karnataka, with Maharashtra releasing huge volumes of water from its reservoirs.

It is pertinent to mention that with his Cabinet yet to be constituted, Yediyurappa was scheduled to visit Delhi for discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 6.

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly.

