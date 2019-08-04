Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP govt won't last, elections may happen soon: HD Kumaraswamy to JD(S) workers

ANI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 1:24 pm IST

He also told workers that they must prepare for elections to constituencies held by legislators who were disqualified from state assembly.

‘In any case be prepared for elections very soon, it may happen on the 17 seats (of disqualified MLAs),’ he said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘In any case be prepared for elections very soon, it may happen on the 17 seats (of disqualified MLAs),’ he said. (Photo: ANI)

Mandya: Hours after hinting that he may quit politics, HD Kumaraswamy predicted that Karnataka may soon go to polls as the present BJP government will not last for long.

The former chief minister on Saturday also told workers of his party JD(S) that they must prepare for elections to the constituencies held by legislators who have been disqualified from the state assembly.

"I am sure that this (Karnataka government) will not stay for long, elections may even happen on all 224 constituencies," Kumaraswamy said while addressing a meeting of JD (S) workers on Saturday.

"In any case be prepared for elections very soon, it may happen on the 17 seats (of disqualified MLAs)," he said.

BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government in the state following collapse of the JD(S)-Congress combine after the resignation of their 17 legislators. As a result, Kumaraswamy's confidence motion was defeated, paving way for Yediyurappa to stake claim.

Then Speaker of the House, KR Ramesh, later disqualified the rebels, thereby reducing the strength of Assembly.

However, soon after Yediyurappa won the trust vote, Kumar stepped down from his post.

Last week, 15 of the disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court, seeking quashing of order barring them from the House.

The petition, filed through advocate Shubhranshu Padhi, also sought setting aside of the Ramesh's July 28 order rejecting their resignations.

Tags: mandya, kumaraswamy, karnataka, elections, yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya

Latest From India

The order comes a year after the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its report had argued that a comparison with air fare for 13 sectors showed that travelling by aeroplane was cheaper than in train for a large number of routes. (Photo: Representational)

'cheaper' airfares allows rly officials to fly instead of train travel in AC1, AC2

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attended the second day of 'Abhyas Varga' training programme being organised by the party for all its parliamentarians in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (Photo: ANI)

JP Nadda to meet BJP's general secretaries in Delhi today

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: pmindia.gov.in)

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

The tea grower said he would be earning Rs 5 lakh annually from the six hectares of tea plantation between the fencing and the zero line. (Photo: Representational)

Planter scripts unique tea tale along Indo-Bangla border

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

2

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

3

Hyderabad man borrows Rs 20,000 from wife for Dubai raffle, wins USD 4 million

4

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

5

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham