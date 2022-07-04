Monday, Jul 04, 2022 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(
 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with rebel Shiv Sena MLAs during the Special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly.

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote.

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

