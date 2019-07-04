Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

India, Politics

Uproar in LS over Bedi’s tweet on TN water crisis

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 2:35 am IST

TR Baalu gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks” of Bedi.

Kiran Bedi (Photo: PTI)
 Kiran Bedi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The DMK members in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday rushed to the Well of the House and raised objections over a tweet by Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in which she had allegedly blamed people, bureaucracy and the politicians of Tamil Nadu for water scarcity.

On Wednesday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) leader T.R. Baalu gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over “derogatory and insulting remarks” of Ms Bedi.

During the Zero Hour, Mr Baalu spoke on the issue and as he proceeded to read Ms Bedi’s remarks, speaker Om Birla said that conduct of a person occupying Constitutional post cannot be discussed in the House and that the observations should be given in writing instead.

“Bedi is Lt Governor of Puducherry and has no right to make any comments on neighbouring state. Her accusations that poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy as the reasons for the water crisis are too serious in nature,” he said.

Mr Baalu was joined by his party colleagues and Congress members in raising slogans of protests and many of the Oppositions MPs including senior DMK leaders like K. Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Congress leaders like Karthi Chidambaram entered the Well of the House shouting slogans of “we want justice”.

The protests continued till Union defence minister Rajnath Singh read the Parliamentary rules that any such discussion can happen only after giving a notice.

While referring to a media report on the water crisis in Chennai, Ms Bedi on Sunday had said that people’s perception, in response to the report, was that the situation arose due to “poor governance, corrupt politics and indifferent bureaucracy”.

Tags: kiran bedi, tamil nadu water crisis

Latest From India

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

Dentist Bill to be amended

Derek O’Brien

Govt, Opposition lock horns in RS over electoral reforms

Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP Hans Raj’s poetic recital wins over Lok Sabha

Sudip Bandopadhyay

Cut money duel heats up LS

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham