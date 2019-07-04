Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:49 AM IST

India, Politics

PM’s ‘expel such people’ comment stuns MP BJP

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 2:28 am IST

Modi said the party must not consider ‘whose son he may be’ while taking such people to task.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent message to BJP men that any action by them that taints party’s image would not be tolerated, has left the party in Madhya Pradesh in a tizzy.

In an apparent snub to young BJP MLA of MP Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting a civic body officer in Indore city in MP with a cricket bat in full public glare, Mr Modi said such leaders and their supporters who brought disrepute to the party should be expelled from BJP.

He was addressing the BJP MPs in Delhi on Monday.

Mr Modi said the party must not consider ‘whose son he may be’ while taking such people to task.

The first time MLA is son of BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, whose stature in the party has grown in the wake of stupendous success of BJP in West Bengal Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Modi’s caustic remarks apparently against ‘unruly’ Vijayvargiya Junior has left rank and file in BJP in MP rattled with senior leaders preferring to keep mum on the development.

“PM has spoken his mind on the matter. Is that not enough?” a senior BJP leader here quipped while requesting ‘not to drag’ him into it. All the senior leaders of the party preferred to maintain silence on the issue, while a section of the party felt that the strong message by PM would ensure discipline in BJP. Interestingly, sons of two other senior leaders of party in MP have been caught in such unsavoury incidents in the recent past.

Son of Union minister Prahllad Patel has been booked under attempt to murder charge after allegedly being involved in a shootout incident in the state last fortnight.

Similarly, son of senior BJP leader Kamal Patel was also allegedly involved in a group clash recently. Both of them were arrested.

However, their parents accused the police of implicating them in false cases.

Tags: narendra modi, akash vijayvargiya

Latest From India

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

Dentist Bill to be amended

Derek O’Brien

Govt, Opposition lock horns in RS over electoral reforms

Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP Hans Raj’s poetic recital wins over Lok Sabha

Sudip Bandopadhyay

Cut money duel heats up LS

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham