PM’s ‘expel such people’ comment stuns MP BJP

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent message to BJP men that any action by them that taints party’s image would not be tolerated, has left the party in Madhya Pradesh in a tizzy.

In an apparent snub to young BJP MLA of MP Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting a civic body officer in Indore city in MP with a cricket bat in full public glare, Mr Modi said such leaders and their supporters who brought disrepute to the party should be expelled from BJP.

He was addressing the BJP MPs in Delhi on Monday.

Mr Modi said the party must not consider ‘whose son he may be’ while taking such people to task.

The first time MLA is son of BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, whose stature in the party has grown in the wake of stupendous success of BJP in West Bengal Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Modi’s caustic remarks apparently against ‘unruly’ Vijayvargiya Junior has left rank and file in BJP in MP rattled with senior leaders preferring to keep mum on the development.

“PM has spoken his mind on the matter. Is that not enough?” a senior BJP leader here quipped while requesting ‘not to drag’ him into it. All the senior leaders of the party preferred to maintain silence on the issue, while a section of the party felt that the strong message by PM would ensure discipline in BJP. Interestingly, sons of two other senior leaders of party in MP have been caught in such unsavoury incidents in the recent past.

Son of Union minister Prahllad Patel has been booked under attempt to murder charge after allegedly being involved in a shootout incident in the state last fortnight.

Similarly, son of senior BJP leader Kamal Patel was also allegedly involved in a group clash recently. Both of them were arrested.

However, their parents accused the police of implicating them in false cases.