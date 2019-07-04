Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

India, Politics

No govt nod to Bengal name change; Mamata Banerjee writes to Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 2:33 am IST

In 2011 also the state government has proposed that West Bengals’ name be changed to Paschimbanga but this was turned down by the central government.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Centre has clarified that it has so far not given its approval to a proposal mooted by the Mamata Banerjee Government to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla.

Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha of the same in a written reply to a question raised by MP Ritabrata Banerjee.

 The minister stated “no sir’’ when asked if Centre has cleared the changing of West Bengal’s name to Bangla as had been proposed by the respective state government.

Mr Rai further clarified that changing the name of a state requires a constitutional amendment and it  can be done only after taking into account various relevant factors.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is believed to have now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting the matter.

Earlier, on July 26 last year the West Bengal assembly had adopted a unanimous resolution to change the name of the state in three most popular languages—English, Bengali and Hindi.

They forwarded the same proposal to the Union home ministry.

In 2011 also the state government has proposed that West Bengals’ name be changed to Paschimbanga but  this was turned down by the central government. The proposal was changed in 2016 when the state government recommended that the name be changed to Bengal in English, Bangla in Bengali and Bangal in Hindi. But this proposal was turned down by Centre as it was of the opinion that only one name cane be accepted and not three. Even with the earlier proposals Centre had objections that the name Bangla was similar to Bangladesh and this could lead to diplomatic issues at international forum as it would be difficult to differentiate between the names.

The 2018 proposal was also referred to the ministry of external affairs for its view. Centre had agreed the change the name of a State in 2011 when the name of Orissa was  replaced with Odisha. Similarly, Bombay was renamed Mumbai in 1995 while Madras was changed to Chennai in 1996 and Calcutta as Kolkata in 2001.

Tags: mamata banerjee, nityanand rai

Latest From India

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

Dentist Bill to be amended

Derek O’Brien

Govt, Opposition lock horns in RS over electoral reforms

Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP Hans Raj’s poetic recital wins over Lok Sabha

Sudip Bandopadhyay

Cut money duel heats up LS

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham