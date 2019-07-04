Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Mahua Moitra submits breach of privilege motion against Zee TV, Speaker disallows it

ANI
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 1:29 pm IST

In her 'fascism' speech, Moitra lambasted the Modi government, which drew a lot of praise on social media.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday submitted a breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly falsely reporting her maiden address in the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday submitted a breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly falsely reporting her maiden address in the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday submitted a breach of privilege motion against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly falsely reporting her maiden address in the Lower House of Parliament.

"I have submitted a breach of privilege motion today against Zee TV and its editor Sudhir Chaudhary for falsely reporting my maiden address in this House," Moitra said on Thursday while speaking in Lok Sabha.

However, Speaker Om Birla disallowed it.

Moitra on Wednesday lashed out at the media after her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha attracted allegations of plagiarism.

Moitra also shared the tweet on her twitter handle tagging Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary who claimed her speech was plagiarised.

She quoted American commentator Martin Longman's tweet and said, "right-wing a**holes seem to be similar in every country." Longman refers to the poster in US Holocaust Museum, and she also sourced that poster during her speech, said Moitra.

"I quoted Dr Lawrence Britt's seven signs of fascism in my speech and told everyone that seven of these signs are applicable to a country like India as well," she added.

In her 'fascism' speech, Moitra lambasted the Modi government, which drew a lot of praise on social media.

Tags: tmc, mahua moitra, zee tv, parliament, plagiarism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

India received 6 per cent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week ended on July 3, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. (Photo: File)

Monsoon rain below average for fifth straight week: Report

The court had then said that

SC refuses to take up mob lynching matter on urgent basis

The survey pointed out that economic policy uncertainty peaked in India during late 2011 and early 2012; and has since been declining with intermittent increases in between. (Photo: File)

Economic Survey: Top policymakers must ensure predictable policy actions

Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18. (Representational Image)

Postponed for cash haul, polling in Vellore now on August 5

MOST POPULAR

1

Android’s Andy Rubin ran a ‘sex ring’ according to estranged wife

2

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

3

Madurai fans root for India's World Cup victory in a unique way

4

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

5

Forget 2019 iPhone 11, Apple’s next smartphone revealed

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham