'Kejriwal chor hai': Posters calling Delhi CM a thief surface in Delhi

The posters featured Arvind Kejriwal's caricature holding a bag of money in his hands.

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa put out posters against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside BJP office and its nearby areas here on Wednesday, alleging widespread corruption in the construction of schools in the national capital by Kejriwal.

"The one who used to call himself an honest leader turned out to be the biggest robber. Arvind Kejriwal constructed rooms in schools costing Rs 25 lakh, whereas the original expense of constructing one room was just Rs 5 lakh," Sirsa's poster read.

These posters were put out after Delhi BJP president and MP, Manoj Tiwari, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government alleging widespread corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital.

"We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could've been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives," he said while addressing a press conference.

