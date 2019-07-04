Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 05:33 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Educated’ speaker: Om Birla after Bhagwant Mann changed subject during Zero Hour

ANI
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 4:07 pm IST

Birla further said that if any parliamentarian wants to change the subject during Zero Hour then they have to take permission from him.

Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an 'educated' speaker. (Photo: ANI)
 Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an 'educated' speaker. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann for his changing subject during Zero Hour, Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla on Thursday said that he is an "educated" speaker.

When Mann stood up from his desk and started speaking about problems Indians face in Indian embassies based in foreign countries, Birla asked him to sit down.

"If you want to change the subject during Zero Hour, then you have to take my permission. You have given the subject of regarding ... 'salaries of teachers in Punjab'. I am a padha-likha (educated) speaker," Speaker said.

Birla further said that if any parliamentarian wants to change the subject during Zero Hour then they have to take permission from him.

Then, Mann stood up again to speak but sought permission from the speaker and the latter allowed him to speak.

"There are many complaints that Indian embassies in foreign countries are creating trouble for Indians there. In cases of passport and asylum, they create problems. Many Indians are lured to Saudi Arabia where they are being made a slave. When they somehow reach the embassy for help, they were asked to produce NOC. This must stop," he said.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first Parliamentary Session of the 17th Lok Sabha which commenced on June 17 will culminate on July 26.

Tags: aap, speaker, om birla, bhagwant mann, zero hour
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Under the given circumstances, I have been saying for some time now that there is a need to focus on preservation of Tibetan culture, religion and identity. It is no longer a struggle for political independence,' Dalai Lama said. (Photo: File)

Tibetan issue no longer struggle for political independence: Dalai Lama

Shankar, who started his career as a clerk to the last British barrister of the Calcutta High Court, Noel Frederick Barwell, will now take up the reins as the new Sheriff of Kolkata, a coveted post under Calcutta High Court and appointed by the Governor of Bengal. (Photo: Facebook)

Eminent author Sankar takes over as new Sheriff of Kolkata

'Let us not get fooled by cosmetic steps against terror groups by Pakistan,' MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters here. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

India calls Pak’s move to arrest 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed 'cosmetic'

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that the bill violates Supreme Court judgment and lacks transparency. (Photo: File)

Aadhar bill lacks transparency: TMC MP Mahua Moitra in LS

MOST POPULAR

1

Rahul Gandhi enjoys Ayushmann's Article 15 with popcorn in theatre, video goes viral

2

5G: A health hazard?

3

Sisterhood gets new definition: Seven girlfriends buy mansion to grow old together

4

Cousin sisters marry each other against family wishes at Varanasi temple

5

State-run school in K’taka grows, sells jasmine to pay for 2 guest teachers

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham