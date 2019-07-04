Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 08:36 PM IST

Economic Survey: 'India leaps into era of high economic policy certainty,' says Ex FM

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 in the Parliament.

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the country has made a leap into the era of high economic policy certainty from the highest level of economic uncertainty during the Union Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011-2012.

"From the highest level of economic policy uncertainty in 2011-12, India has made leap into the era of high economic policy certainty. The Graph of Indian growth story is on an upward trajectory," he said in a tweet after the government tabled the pre-budget economic survey in Parliament on Thursday.

The former Finance Minister also tweeted about Swachh Bharat Mission stating, "Swachh Bharat Mission has been an exceptional programme which has brought behavioural changes in India. This initiative is now a peoples mission leading to Swasth and Sundar Bharat."

On the other hand, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday termed the government's view through Economic Survey as pessimistic about the economy. In a statement, he said there are no growth projections sector-wise in the first survey of the new government and the first under the new Finance Minister.

