Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:48 AM IST

India, Politics

CM Nitish Kumar faces flak over ‘mango politics’

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 2:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 2:23 am IST

Nitish govt distributes mangoes to MLAs, RJD objects.

RJD leader Rabri Devi, along with her party and Congress legislators, hold a protest at the state Assembly in Patna on Wednesday over the recent deaths due to acute encephalitis syndrome. (Photo: PTI)
 RJD leader Rabri Devi, along with her party and Congress legislators, hold a protest at the state Assembly in Patna on Wednesday over the recent deaths due to acute encephalitis syndrome. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has landed himself into a fresh controversy by distributing mangoes and mango saplings to MLAs and MLCs, inside the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The mangoes and saplings were handed over to legislators during the debate on the agriculture budget in the state Assembly.

Defending the move, agriculture minister Prem Kumar said that “this should be seen as the state government’s effort to save the environment. The distribution of Digha- Maldah mango saplings would also encourage its plantation across the state”. The Opposition parties, however, criticized the move and said that “the act shows state government’s indifference towards children, who have lost their lives due to encephalitis and brain fever in past one month”.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and the state health department have been under fire over the rising death toll in the state due to encephalitis outbreak. Muzaffarpur, where around 137 children died since June 1, has been declared as the worst hit district by the health department.

The RJD and Congress have been raising questions over the inadequate infrastructure and lack of medical professionals in the state government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) Muzaffarpur, where most of the children lost their lives.

On Tuesday, the Nitish Kumar government in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, had admitted that the state lacked basic infrastructure to treat patients.

Tags: nitish kumar, encephalitis

Latest From India

Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo: ANI)

Dentist Bill to be amended

Derek O’Brien

Govt, Opposition lock horns in RS over electoral reforms

Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP Hans Raj’s poetic recital wins over Lok Sabha

Sudip Bandopadhyay

Cut money duel heats up LS

MOST POPULAR

1

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

2

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

3

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

4

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

5

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra launched their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi's trailer. The actor were looking amazing together as their outfit had a 'desi' touch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jabariya Jodi trailer launch: Sidharth-Parineeti shine in 'desi' avatar

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham