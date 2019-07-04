Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:49 AM IST

BJP MP Hans Raj’s poetic recital wins over Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Singer turned MP, Hans Raj Hans, on Wednesday enthralled Lok Sabha members with Sufism and poetry.

Making his maiden speech during the Zero Hour, Mr Hans impressed the House with his rendition of a Ghazal written by Pakistani poet Razi Akhtar Shauq and talked about saving youth from drugs and terrorism.

Mr Hans is a popular Sufi and folk singer.

Starting his speech by saying “Wasl ki shab na chhedoonga kissaye gam, ye kisi aur din suna loonga” which roughly means that though he has many issues to raise, but he will chose another day for that, Mr Hans went on to recite a few lines on Sufism.

“What is Sufism? Sufism is this: ‘Mitti hai toh pal bhar mein bikhar jaayenge hum log (if we are dust, we will scatter in no time); Khushboo hain toh har mehfil ko mehkaayenge hum log (if we are fragrance, we will spread it everywhere); Hum rooh-e-safar hain, humein naamon se na pehchaan (We are travelling souls, don't give us names); Kal aur kisi naam se aa jaayenge hum log (We will come with some other name tomorrow)”

Mr Hans said as members from both Opposition and Treasury benches applauded by thumping desks.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North West Delhi, also made a reference to home minister and BJP chief Amit Shah’s speech in the Lok Sabha about Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week where he spoke about terrorism in the state and asked where had the Sufis gone.

While talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern for the poor, Mr Hans recited a line from singer Lata Mangeshkar’s song from film Jahan-ara: “Bujhe toh aise jaise kisi garib ka dil, jaley toh aise jaise chirag jaltey hain.”

Hans, 57, whose musical career spans folk songs, Sufi music and Bollywood, is a recipient of the Padma Shri. He made his political debut with the Shiromani Akali Dal before joining the Cong-ress and then the BJP.

