Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

India, Politics

After Mayawati, Akhilesh says will fight by-elections alone

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 12:43 pm IST

'If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we'll again work together,' said Mayawati.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday confirmed that the party would part its way with the ally party in Uttar Pradesh for the by-elections. (Photo: File)
 Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday confirmed that the party would part its way with the ally party in Uttar Pradesh for the by-elections. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Soon after the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced to go solo for the by-elections, Akhilesh Yadav said that the party would also fight on all 11 seats alone.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "If the coalition has broken, I will reflect deeply on it & if the coalition isn't there in the by-elections, then Samajwadi Party will prepare for the elections."

Clarifying the speculations on breaking an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday confirmed that the party would part its way with the ally party in Uttar Pradesh for the by-elections.

"It's not a permanent break. If we feel in future that SP Chief succeeds in his political work, we'll again work together. But if he doesn't succeed, it'll be good for us to work separately. So we've decided to fight the by-elections alone," said Mayawati.

The statement from the BSP supremo came after reports surfaced that she had asked her party cadre to get ready to contest the upcoming assembly by-polls on their own after her party fared poorly in Lok Sabha polls, despite being in alliance with Samajwadi Party and RLD.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister initiated that their relations are beyond politics and would continue forever. "Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav have given me a lot of respect. I also forgot all our differences in the interest of the nation and gave them respect," she further said.

However, talking about the defeat faced by the coalition in the Lok Sabha elections, Mayawati said, "We can't ignore political compulsions. In the results of Lok Sabha elections in UP, base vote of Samajwadi Party, the 'Yadav' community, didn't support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated."

The BSP and SP contested from 38 parliamentary seats each and gave four seats to the RLD. However, the alliance could only manage to win only 15 seats--10 by BSP and five by SP-- while the RLD drew a blank. BJP swept the state by bagging 62 out of the total 80 seats.

Tags: bsp, sp, alliance, mayawati, akhilesh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Vishwanath was also locked in a public spat in recent weeks with senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his functioning as the ruling coalition coordination committee chief and for not preparing the common agenda for the two partners. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Take responsibility for party's defeat,' says K'taka JD(S) chief, resigns from post

The agency also sought dismissal of a plea moved by Choksi against the Special FEOA (Fugitive Economic Offenders Act) special court declaring him a fugitive offender. (Photo: File)

Medical reports of Mehul Choksi 'misleading': ED tells Bombay HC

Representative image (Photo: AFP)

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in the power tussle matter in the Union Territory. (Photo: File)

SC issues notice to Puducherry CM in power tussle matter

MOST POPULAR

1

Porn clip played in a government meeting in Rajasthan

2

Germany: Serial killer nurse picked victims randomly, out of ‘boredom’

3

Giant blimp of Trump as angry, nappy-clad baby to fly in London today

4

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

5

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham