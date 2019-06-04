Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

SC issues notice to Puducherry CM in power tussle matter

PTI
The Madras High Court had recently held that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi 'cannot interfere' in day-to-day affairs of elected government.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in the power tussle matter in the Union Territory. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in the power tussle matter in the Union Territory. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in the power tussle matter in the Union Territory.

The Madras High Court had recently held that Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi "cannot interfere" in the day-to-day affairs of the elected government there.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah also directed that any decision having financial implication, which could be taken in the cabinet meeting of June 7 in Puducherry, shall not be implemented till June 21.

The apex court was hearing applications filed by the Centre and Bedi seeking that the situation prevailing before the high court's April 30 verdict be restored in the Union Territory since the administration there has come to a standstill.

The bench sought response from Narayanasamy on the plea, which said the chief minister should be impleaded as a party in the matter.

