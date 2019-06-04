Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 09:15 AM IST

India, Politics

Opposition in Bihar claims of strain ties between BJP, JD(U)

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 8:43 am IST

Bihar's main opposition party RJD has alleged that the current situation reaffirms that the public has been cheated.

The JD(U) on May 30 decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Modi's new ministry, rejecting the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth. (Photo: File)
 The JD(U) on May 30 decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Modi's new ministry, rejecting the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Reports of strained ties between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United (JDU) has raised the political temperature in Bihar with key opposition parties uniting in lashing out at the two parties.

Bihar's main opposition party RJD has alleged that the current situation reaffirms that the public has been cheated.

"Though it is an internal issue of these two parties, it cannot be denied that these two parties came together to betray people of Bihar. This is why the public has to bear the brunt of political strain between these two parties," RJD spokesperson Manoj Jha told ANI.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar outlined JD(U)'s missing representation from the Union Cabinet to assert that everything doesn't seem right between the two parties.

"Nitish Kumar is teaching BJP a lesson. He refused its offer of giving one cabinet birth in Central cabinet to JD(U) and later expanded the Bihar cabinet by completely sidelining the BJP legislators. This makes it evident that not everything is right between two alliance partners and in coming times Nitish Kumar can create problems for BJP. He has already hinted that he has other options", said Anwar.

Previously, RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha had taken a jibe at the JD(U)-BJP alliance by stating that BJP must be ready for a 'second betrayal' from Nitish Kumar.

However, JD(U) has already refuted claims of having a strained relationship with BJP.

The JD(U) on May 30 decided to not be a part of Prime Minister Modi's new ministry, rejecting the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"BJP wanted only one person from the JD(U) in the Cabinet. It would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need the Cabinet berth," Chief Minister Kumar had said.

The JD(U) chief, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30, had said, "It is not a big issue. We are in the NDA and are not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

On Sunday, it was reported that BJP leaders skipped the yearly "iftar" hosted by JD(U). Similarly, no JDU leader was seen at the "iftar" hosted by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

The "iftar" parties in Bihar have gained traction this year after JD(U) refused to be a part of Union Cabinet. However, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly denied any misunderstanding between the NDA allies.

NDA made a clean sweep in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls by winning 39 out of the 40 seats at stake.

Tags: bihar, bjp, jd(u), rjd, union cabinet
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The DMK chief alleged that the BJP-led Centre was enacting a drama on the language issue after seeing the huge opposition to the proposal in the draft National Education Policy on Hindi learning in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: File)

Centre's move on language aims at deceiving Tamil Nadu: M K Stalin

He said: 'I am very happy to attend this Iftar. God writes wonderful scripts. I will give you an example of that.' (Photo: File)

Will try to serve Andhra Pradesh better than my father: Jagan Mohan Reddy

US secretary of state Michael Pompeo (Photo: AP)

Michael Pompeo likely to visit India, hold talks with Jaishankar

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra can go abroad, not to UK: Delhi court

MOST POPULAR

1

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

2

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

3

A simple 'NO' can set you free

4

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

5

'Used to be gay, beautiful women cured me': Philippine President Duterte

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham