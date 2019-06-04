Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

India, Politics

BSP chief respects Akhilesh, no decision yet on breaking alliance: Sukhdev Rajbhar

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 9:48 am IST

Earlier in the day, Mayawati held an internal meeting with his party workers to deliberate on poll results.

BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar. (Photo: File)
 BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar on Monday asserted that the party hasn't yet taken any decision on dissolving the SP-BSP alliance, adding that his party chief Mayawati respects her Samajwadi Party (SP) counterpart Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking to ANI after a meeting called by Mayawati, Rajbhar said, "Today organisational officer bearers of Uttar Pradesh including zonal coordinators, MLAs, MPs - both former and sitting - were called for the meeting. Meetings of other states also took place.

The main reason for calling the meeting was that the result after the alliance wasn't satisfactory. BSP chief said she will reconsider the organisational structure and will strengthen the 'bhaichara committee'. The zonal level units will be dissolved and new units will be formed at the district level."

Rajbhar revealed that the issue of SP votes not being transferred to BSP was also discussed during the meeting and it was decided that BSP will be contesting the assembly polls this time.

"No decision has yet been taken on breaking the alliance. She (Mayawati) has to take the decision. She, however, said that though BSP never fights by-election, it will fight now. She also asserted that she respects Akhilesh and would continue to do so. Akhilesh also had to face loses and should also ponder whether people of his community supported him or not. In Yadav majority areas, Samajwadi people lost, this will be looked into by both SP and BSP," he added.

The BSP leader also said that many units of the SP-BSP were dissolved by Mayawati.

"She is sad by the results. Both SP-BSP had to face loses. She will contemplate on how to overcome this. Her highlight during the meeting was to dissolve all the organisational units," he added.

Earlier in the day, Mayawati held an internal meeting with his party workers to deliberate on poll results.

Riding high on Modi-wave, BJP bagged 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh while BSP and SP managed to bag only 10 and 5 seats, respectively. RLD drew a blank in the recently conducted polls.

Tags: bsp, mayawati, akhilesh, alliance, sukhdev rajbhar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The crew included six officers --- a Wing Commander, a Squadron Leader and four Flight Lieutenants ---- and two personnel below officer rank. The others were three personnel below officer rank and two non-combatants. (Photo: AFP)

Search ops resumes today after IAF plane with 13 on board goes missing

A 30-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by five men in Rajasthan's Pali district and the video of the crime uploaded on social media, police said on Monday. (Representational Image)

5 men rape 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan, uploads video on social media

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kerala govt confirms 23-year-old man infected with Nipah virus

The deceased man has been identified as Lilu. According to police, he was a 'bad character' and had several cases against him. (Representational Image)

Delhi man beaten to death for objecting to urinate in public

MOST POPULAR

1

Kim Jong Un’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games

2

Article 15 is a powerhouse of thrill, drama and more: Anubhav Sinha

3

Skullcandy Indy review: Bassy bad boys rivalling Apple AirPods

4

A simple 'NO' can set you free

5

Are you rich? Apple iPhone cases are just for poor people

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham