BJP leader Vijender Gupta files defamation case against Kejriwal and Sisodia

He had already filed complaint against them, alleging that they were tying to ‘falsely implicate’ him in a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal.

During the LS polls the Delhi CM had said in an interview that BJP wanted to get him killed by his own PSO in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been assassinated. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP leader Vijender Gupta on Tuesday filed a defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for "maligning" his image after they accused him of being part of an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the AAP chief.

Gupta had also sent legal notices to Kejriwal and Sisodia a week ago asking them to apologise. "I have filed a defamation case in Patiala House court against them (Kejriwal and Sisodia) as they did not reply to my legal notice," said the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly.

He has already filed a police complaint against the chief minister and his deputy, alleging that they were tying to "falsely implicate" him in an alleged conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal.

During the Lok Sabha polls the Delhi chief minister had said in an interview to a Punjabi channel that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the manner in which Indira Gandhi had been killed.

Countering the charge Gupta had tweeted, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister's instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The AAP could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP."

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia shot back and accused Gupta of being a part of the conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal. "BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. Vijender Gupta is also a part of this conspiracy," he said quoting Gupta's tweet.