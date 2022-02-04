Haryana law for quota in private sector jobs put on hold

Haryana’s Additional Advocate General Jagbir Singh Malik said the state will file a Special Leave Petition against the order before the SC

Chandigarh: In a relief for many private sector companies, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on a Haryana government law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

A bench of justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain passed the order on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies from Haryana including Gurgaon.

Haryana’s Additional Advocate General Jagbir Singh Malik said the state will be filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the order before the Supreme Court.

“The court has granted an interim stay and we are filing SLP against this order,” Malik said over the phone.

The court admitted multiple petitions against implementation of the law — Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, counsel of one of the petitioners said.

The interim order has come as a relief for companies in the state which feel that the Act would have a bearing on their future business operations and investment.

The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000. — PTI