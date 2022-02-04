Friday, Feb 04, 2022 | Last Update : 09:23 AM IST

  India   Politics  04 Feb 2022  Calcutta HC gives TMC leader cover from arrest by CBI
India, Politics

Calcutta HC gives TMC leader cover from arrest by CBI

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 4, 2022, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2022, 7:42 am IST

Additional solicitor general SV Raju who appeared for the CBI however argued that Mr Mondal needs to be grilled in the case

Trinamul Congress leader Anubrata Mondal (Twitter)
 Trinamul Congress leader Anubrata Mondal (Twitter)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has granted Trinamul Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal an interim cover of four weeks from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a postpoll violence case of murder of a BJP worker in Birbhum of West Bengal. 

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the CBI on Thursday not to take any coercive step against Mr Mondal without it's nod but ordered him to cooperate with the investigation. 

 

During the hearing Sandipan Ganguly, the counsel of the TMC Birbhum district chief, submitted that his client is not an FIR named accused in the case and is not keeping well which is why he cannot travel to Durgapur in Burdwan West amid Covid-19 pandemic to face questioning.

He also pointed out why the notice was sent to Mr Mondal from the CBI office at Lucknow instead of Kolkata. Additional solicitor general SV Raju who appeared for the CBI however argued that Mr Mondal needs to be grilled in the case but made it clear of no plan to arrest him. 

The TMC district chief of Birbhum, who moved the HC on Wednesday seeking protection after the CBI summoned him for third time in the case to question him, said, "I respect law and will help in the probe." He later offered puja at Tarapith.

 

Tags: calcutta high court, cbi arrest, tmc strongman anubrata mondal, sandipan ganguly
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul will declare Congress Punjab CM face at February 6 rally

BJP supporters listen to a speech of Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally in Loni, Ghaziabad district on February 3, 2022. Prakash SINGH / AFP)

In Western UP's Jat country, SP and BJP in battle royale

Among the 23 districts, only Darjeeling has one municipality. But in other districts the number of municipalities are multiple. — PTI

Polls in 108 municipalities in West Bengal on Feb 27

Punjab and Haryana High Court (Livelaw.in)

Haryana law for quota in private sector jobs put on hold

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham