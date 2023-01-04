Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023 | Last Update : 09:04 AM IST

  India   Politics  04 Jan 2023  BJP national executive meeting on Jan 16-17; Nadda's extension as party prez likely
India, Politics

BJP national executive meeting on Jan 16-17; Nadda's extension as party prez likely

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 4, 2023, 7:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 4, 2023, 7:40 am IST

Meeting will see the party leadership taking stock of election preparedness of its state units where Assembly polls are scheduled this year

BJP national president J P Nadda. (Photo: DC)
 BJP national president J P Nadda. (Photo: DC)

NEW DELHI:  A two-day-long national executive meeting of the BJP is likely to take place from January 16 in the national capital. The meeting is expected to endorse an extension of party president J.P. Nadda's term, which is ending this month. The meeting will also see the party leadership taking stock of  election preparedness of its state units where Assembly elections are scheduled this year and also assess the party’s organisational preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. With the general election scheduled next year, Mr Nadda is likely to get an extension to lead the party to the electoral battle. Mr Nadda's predecessor and home minister Amit Shah had also got an extension to spearhead the party's preparation for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting will also see the BJP leadership deliberating on countrywide programmes planned by the government to mark India’s presidency of G-20. This is likely to be one of the highlights of the meeting, with the BJP set to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in this regard and prepare a roadmap to involve its cadres in the exercise.

The postponement of the organisational polls in view of the Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls may also come up for discussion at the meeting. According to sources, the process of internal polls in the party may begin after the Lok Sabha polls are over in April-May 2024.

It was only after the parliamentary elections that the BJP's organizational polls began and Mr Nadda was elected unopposed, with Mr Shah joining the Union Cabinet during Narendra Modi’s second term as PM.

Tags: j p nadda, narendra modi, bjp national executive meeting
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Capt. Chouhan who hails from Rajasthan is a Bengal Sapper Officer and was commissioned into the Engineer Regiment in May 2021. (Photo:DC)

Captain Shiva is 1st Army woman officer to serve in Siachen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment', via video conferencing, in New Delhi (PTI)

PM Modi asks scientific community to make India more self-reliant

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes 2nd leg from Delhi, to enter UP by afternoon

Supreme Court (ANI)

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: SC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham