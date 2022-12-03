Saturday, Dec 03, 2022 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

  India   Politics  03 Dec 2022  BJP trying to misuse my remarks: Mallikarjun Kharge on 'Ravan' row
India, Politics

BJP trying to misuse my remarks: Mallikarjun Kharge on 'Ravan' row

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2022, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2022, 11:29 am IST

'Politics is not about individuals. It is about policies, it is about BJP's performance, and it is about the type of politics they practice'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)
 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)

Ahmedabad: Facing flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his "Ravan" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of misusing his remarks for electoral gains in Gujarat, and said that politics is not about individuals but policies.

In his first reaction over the controversy, Kharge told PTI that he believes in "performance politics", but the BJP's style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy as "they make it about one person only, who is everywhere".

On the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) prospects in the ongoing Gujarat elections, he alleged that it was working at somebody's behest "to divide the Congress's votes."

Asked whether personal attacks, such as his own "Ravan" jibe, have become a key feature of the campaign, Kharge said, "They are misusing it for electoral gains."

"For us, politics is not about individuals. It is about policies, it is about their (BJP's) performance, and it is about the type of politics they practice. They make it about only one person, who is everywhere," the veteran Congress leader said.

"The BJP's and PM's style of politics often lacks the spirit of democracy. I gave so many instances regarding his style of campaigning at all levels of elections, but they are misusing my remark for electoral gains," Kharge said.

"I don't comment on any individual or make personal remarks because I also have experience of parliamentary politics for 51 years. I criticised (the BJP government) on the issues of development, inflation, unemployment, poverty," he said.

Speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad earlier this week, Kharge had said PM Modi asks people to vote "looking at his face" in all elections. "Are you 100-headed like Ravan?" he had said.

The BJP seized on the comment, calling it an insult to every Gujarati.

Speaking about the prime minister's whirlwind campaign in Gujarat, Kharge said it reflects badly on the BJP government's performance in the state.

"Did any PM (in the past) campaign like this? When I was a student, I used to see Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, then I saw Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, then I saw even Morarji Desai and leaders of other parties...Had the BJP government in the state worked for the people for the past 27 years, there would not have been the need to campaign so much," he said.

Asked about the AAP's aggressive campaign and the party contesting 181 of 182 seats in Gujarat this time, Kharge said its sole intention was to undermine the Congress.

"They are doing propaganda. Our feedback is that they want to disturb the Congress vote. I don't want to say anything because even if I tell the truth, it will be used as propaganda against Congress. Some people have been sent to contest against Congress to divide the votes. So that is their main purpose. Otherwise, how many booths, how many villages, how many panchayats they have gone to? They have gone to only the cities," he said.

Wondering where the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was getting funds for putting out full-page advertisements in all Gujarati and English newspapers, Kharge said it was a party born out of Anna Hazare's (anti-corruption) movement.

Asked if he was insinuating that the BJP had brought in the AAP to eat into the Congress's votes, Kharge said he had received feedback from party leaders which shows that AAP was working on "somebody's instructions".

"I won't say that they (the BJP) have sent them. AAP's work itself reflects that. The way they are working, and (going by) my feedback from my local leaders, district leaders, shows that they are working on somebody's instructions," he said.

The Congress, which has been out of power in Gujarat for 27 years, carried out a "silent" campaign this time, Kharge said.

"The people are responding. In tribal, rural, and backward areas, Congress has got an edge. Even the upper caste people are fed up with this government due to inflation, unemployment, corruption, the economic growth which is falling daily," he said.

"Silently, people are working against the BJP, they have made up their minds (to oust it). So our voters are invisible, but our people are working. Our voters are invisible for various reasons. The BJP has been (in power) in Gujarat for 27 years, and for nine years, Modi ji is in Delhi. Even the media is afraid, if anybody speaks the truth, they will be harassed in different ways," the 80-year-old leader said.

Talking about the Congress's subdued, door-to-door campaign, Kharge recalled Indira Gandhi's comeback victory from Chikmagalur Lok Sabha seat in 1978 when the voters were not vocal about their choice but favoured the former prime minister.

"Why I am saying invisible voters?...if somebody says something in the open, an FIR will be lodged against him or her. Our work is going on silently," he said.

Asked what would the Congress do to stop its MLAs from defecting to the BJP -- which happened after 2017 elections -- he said the BJP "bought over" those MLAs "by using central agencies and blackmail."

"That is why we are saying, to save democracy, defeat the BJP," the Congress president said.

Under the BJP's rule, the public debt of Gujarat has increased enormously, Kharge claimed.

"When we went out of power in the 1990s, the debt was Rs 10,000 crore, now it is nearing 4,60,000 crore," he said.

Tags: congress leader mallikarjun kharge, mallikarjun kharge, kharge against bjp
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (PTI)

Indian Navy aims to become 'Atmanirbhar' by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Shashi Tharoor MP with Sunanda Pushkar (ANI)

Delhi Police moves HC against Tharoor's discharge in Sunanda Pushkar death case

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

EVMs and other election material before being distributed to polling officials ahead of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. (PTI Photo)

89 seats go to polls as Gujarat set to vote in first phase today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham