Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:33 AM IST

India, Politics

After SPG removal, breach at Priyanka house in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 3:25 am IST

Incident highlights lack of communication between police and CRPF.

Priyanka Gandhi
 Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Soon after Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover was withdrawn from the Gandhis, a security breach occurred at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Lodhi Estate residence. In an incident that highlights the lack of communication between the Delhi Police and the CRPF — now responsible for guarding her house and provide her personal security — seven people drove straight to the porch area of Ms Vadra’s residence and got photos clicked with her.

At about 2 pm on Nove-mber 26, a black Scorpio SUV carrying three men, three women and a child drove towards Ms Vadra’s residence. As a meeting was going on in her office, her aide came out and enquired what they wanted. The car’s occupants said they had come all the way from a town in UP to have a photo clicked with the Congress leader.

Though Ms Vadra was surprised, as no visitor had taken any appointment to meet her, it is reliably learnt that the Congress leader chatted nicely with the visitors who took pictures with her and then headed out.

She reportedly asked CRPF personnel how the visitors came inside without her knowledge, that too in a car. As soon as the CRPF personnel, who also did not have any information about visitors scheduled to meet her, realised what had just happened, the security detail closed in on the visitors and the entire compound was put on alert.

This was one of the worst security breaches as the guards not only let the car come in but also did not check the identity of the passengers. Later, when Ms Vadra’s office filed a complaint with the CRPF to ascertain how the car breached the security cover, they were told that access to her house is controlled by the Delhi Police and a blame game began.

Though the incident is reported to have occurred on November 26, MoS for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy said, “I don’t know the details yet... I will go and discuss the matter with my officers.”

It was learnt later that  police has ordered a probe.

Tags: special protection group

Latest From India

Rescue workers at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village of Mettupalayam taluk, near Coimbatore, on Monday. Seventeen people were killed in the incident on Sunday night after the compound wall of three tile roofed houses collapsed on them, reportedly due to rains. (Photo: PTI)

Wall collapses in TN village after heavy rains, 17 killed

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti adviser Akhil Gogoi and supporters raise slogans at a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Assam’s student bodies step up stir against CAB

Arshad Madani

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files review plea against Ayodhya verdict

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

Nirmala hits back at critics, declares ‘I am no Nirbala’

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham