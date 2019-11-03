Sunday, Nov 03, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi favours expansion of ties between India and ASEAN

PTI
Published : Nov 3, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2019, 1:20 pm IST

The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented a brief blue-print for further expansion of India's multi-sectoral engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), one of the most influential groupings for trade and investment globally. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented a brief blue-print for further expansion of India's multi-sectoral engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), one of the most influential groupings for trade and investment globally. (Photo: File)

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented a brief blue-print for further expansion of India's multi-sectoral engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), one of the most influential groupings for trade and investment globally.

In his opening address at the India-ASEAN summit, the prime minister said enhancing surface, air and maritime connectivity between India and 10 nations of the bloc will significantly boost regional trade and economic growth.

Modi said there was opportunity for boosting cooperation in the maritime security sphere and blue economy as well as in areas of agriculture, engineering, digital technology and scientific research.

The Prime Minister also welcomed convergence of views between India and ASEAN for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. “India's Act East policy is an important part of our Indo-Pacific vision and ASEAN lies at the core of it. Integrated and economically vibrant ASEAN is in interest of India,” Modi said in presence of leaders of ASEAN countries.

The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners. The ties between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing.

The ASEAN region along with India together comprises combined population of 1.85 billion people, which is one fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over USD 3.8 trillion.

Investment from ASEAN to India has been over USD 70 billion in the last 17 years accounting for more than 17 per cent of India's total FDI.

The Prime Minister arrived here on a three-day visit on Saturday to attend ASEAN-India, the East Asia and the RCEP summits. The annual ASEAN summit, a grouping of 10 influential countries, is taking place amid China's aggressive behaviour in the disputed South China Sea as well as in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 10 member countries of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Tags: asean, narendra modi, summit, india
Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Bangkok

Latest From India

'If political initiative had been taken at the prime minister's level, the Mahabharata of this Ramayana could have been avoided,' Godbole says in his new book on the Ayodhya dispute. (Photo: Representational)

Rao rejected MHA report on Ayodhya in 1992: Ex-home secy

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh is targeting to raise at least Rs 1,000 crore through contributions from different sources in the ongoing financial year under a new initiative called 'Connect-to-Andhra.' (Photo: File)

Andhra govt to raise Rs 1,000 cr through contributions under 'Connect-to-Andhra'

The accident took place near village Samroli in Udhampur district around 2 AM when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while moving from Srinagar to Jammu with a Bhakerwal family, a police official said. (Photo: Representational)

3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said BJP could not prove the majority if it claims to form the government without taking it on board. (Photo: File | ANI)

'May form govt with NCP, Congress': Shiv Sena sends strong message to BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

2

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

3

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

4

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

5

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham