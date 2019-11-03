Sunday, Nov 03, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

India, Politics

'Pak based terrorist groups maintain capability, intent to attack Indian targets'

ANI
Published : Nov 3, 2019, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : Nov 3, 2019, 2:37 pm IST

The report said India continued to experience attacks from Pakistan based terrorist organisations.

The report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM. (Photo: File)
 The report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Terrorist organisations based in Pakistan such as Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad have maintained the "capability and intent" to attack Indian and Afghan targets, a report by the US State Department said. 

"Regionally focused terrorist groups also remained a threat in 2018. Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba - which was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks - and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) maintained the capability and intent to attack Indian and Afghan targets," the report titled "Country Reports on Terrorism 2018" said.

The report accused Pakistan of not taking sufficient action against terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM, which it said "continued to operate, train, organise, and fundraise in Pakistan."

The report said India continued to experience attacks from Pakistan based terrorist organisations.

"Indian authorities blamed Pakistan for cross-border attacks in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," the report said while adding that it (India) continued to apply pressure to detect, disrupt, and degrade terrorist organisations' operations within its borders.

The document by the US States Department accused Islamabad of not restricting the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network (HQN) from operating in the safe havens based in Pakistan.

"The government (Pakistan) failed to significantly limit Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from raising money, recruiting, and training in Pakistan - and allowed candidates overtly affiliated with LeT front organizations to contest the July general elections," it said.

The report mentioned that Pakistan experienced numerous terrorist attacks in 2018 highlighting that militant and terrorist groups targeted civilians, journalists, community leaders, security forces, law enforcement agents, and schools killing and injuring hundreds.

"Religious minorities faced significant threats from terrorist groups. The following examples include some of the more destructive and high-profile attacks and demonstrate a variety of methods, targets, and perpetrators," it said.

It took note of critics arguing that military courts in Pakistan are not transparent and are being used to silence civil society activists.

Tags: lashkar-e-tayyiba, jaish-e-mohammad, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The release said the defence ministers agreed that the two sides would continue to work together to further raise their level of engagement in the defence sphere in keeping with strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Defence Minister of Uzbekistan

The 40-yr-old man killed his wife Afsari with an axe and also attacked his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. (Photo: Representational)

Five held for beating to death 40-yr-old man in UP

The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance in Tis Hazari Court clash case

'Press Council of India moving a Suo-Moto on the draconian GO 2430 is a tight slap on the face of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government which wants to harass journos and people voicing concerns on social media. We will continue to raise the issue at all platforms and not rest until the government recalls it,' Naidu tweeted. (Photo: File | ANI)

Won't rest till Andhra govt recalls 'draconian' order against media: Chandrababu

MOST POPULAR

1

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

2

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

3

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

4

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

5

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham